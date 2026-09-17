GCB’s Helmet On, Life On campaign targets motorcycle safety in Accra CBD

Employees of GCB Bank PLC have successfully implemented the Helmet On, Life On Campaign, a road safety initiative aimed at promoting responsible motorcycle use among commercial riders, delivery personnel, and pillion passengers across the Accra Central Business District (CBD).

The campaign, which reached over 500 riders through road safety education and stakeholder engagement, formed part of the 95 community projects being implemented nationwide under GCB Bank’s 2026 Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP), an employee-led initiative designed to positively impact one million Ghanaians.

The project focused on key commercial centres including Makola Market, Tudu, Kantamanto, Agbogbloshie, and the Kinbu-High Street corridors, where motorcycles play an increasingly important role in transportation, trade, and delivery services.

The initiative was developed following employee observations and stakeholder consultations that highlighted growing road safety concerns among riders and other road users within these busy commercial areas.

As part of the campaign, riders participated in road safety education sessions and certified training workshops delivered in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD). The training covered defensive riding techniques, hazard identification, proper helmet use and maintenance, and emergency response procedures, equipping participants with practical skills to improve their safety on the road.

The programme also introduced Safe Rider Certificates and identification badges for participants who completed the training. The recognition was designed to encourage responsible riding behaviour while creating a network of safety-conscious riders capable of promoting safer practices within their communities and professional networks.

Through the campaign, riders improved their understanding of road hazards, emergency preparedness, and the importance of consistent helmet use. Beyond the direct beneficiaries, commuters, traders, market users, delivery service providers, riders’ families and the wider public are expected to benefit from safer riding practices and increased road safety awareness across the CBD.

Speaking on the broader impact of the Staff Community Impact Programme, Sadat Laminu, Head of Corporate Affairs at GCB Bank, said SCIP demonstrates how employees are helping to address practical challenges that affect everyday life within communities.

“What makes SCIP unique is that our employees are identifying needs within their communities and developing practical solutions to address them. These challenges vary from one community to another, which is why the programme spans sectors such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and public safety. Through initiatives like this, our people are helping us deliver CSR interventions that are relevant, meaningful, and responsive to the realities communities face every day,” he said.

For the Accra Central team, road safety emerged as an area where preventive action could help protect lives and livelihoods. Juliet Onny, Accra Central Zonal Manager of GCB Bank and a member of the project team, said the campaign was designed to equip riders with practical knowledge that could influence their daily behaviour on the road.

“Motorcycle riders play an important role in facilitating movement and deliveries within the CBD, but they also face significant risks on congested roads. We wanted to go beyond simply encouraging helmet use by providing practical training that helps riders identify hazards, ride more defensively, and respond effectively in emergency situations.”

To ensure the sustainability of the initiative, the project established a network of Safe Rider Ambassadors who will continue promoting road safety messages within rider communities. The campaign also strengthened collaboration between riders, transport groups and road safety institutions, creating an avenue for continued education and awareness beyond the initial intervention.

The Helmet On, Life On Campaign reflects GCB employees’ commitment to preventive community interventions that promote public safety, protect livelihoods, and support the well-being of individuals whose work contributes significantly to economic activity within the Accra Central Business District.

The campaign is the 16th of 95 SCIP projects being implemented by GCB Bank employees across Ghana.

About the Staff Community Impact Programme

The Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP) is GCB Bank’s nationwide employee-led community impact initiative, bringing together more than 4,500 employees across 95 groups to undertake 95 community projects across Ghana from August to September 2026.

The projects address needs across healthcare, education, water and sanitation, social protection, environmental sustainability, youth development, community safety, and infrastructure, with the collective interventions aimed at positively impacting up to one million lives.

Through SCIP, GCB employees contribute their time, skills, resources, and collective effort to support communities and strengthen a culture of volunteerism across the bank.

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