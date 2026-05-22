Osei Tutu SHS parents appeal for support to complete classroom block

Parents of Osei Tutu Senior High School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District have appealed for financial and material support to complete an ongoing classroom block project aimed at easing congestion in the school.

The project, a 12-unit two-storey classroom block, which has been under construction for 15 and was expected to be completed within two years.

However, work has stalled due to financial constraints, compelling the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to focus on completing only the ground floor by July this year.

Mr. Augustine Abagali Bentil, Secretary to the PTA, who conducted the Ghana News Agency (GNA) round the project site, said the facility was estimated to cost about GH¢2 million within the stipulated period, but funding challenges could delay its completion.

He explained that the project was being financed solely through personal contributions and payment of dues by parents, who also supported several other activities of the school, making external assistance necessary.

Mr. Bentil therefore appealed to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), philanthropists, foreign donors, and corporate bodies to support the completion of the project to help decongest classrooms and improve teaching and learning.

He disclosed that the PTA was also undertaking two additional projects – three extra classroom blocks and two semi-detached teachers’ bungalows but noted that the two-storey classroom block was the most advanced among them.

According to him, the association was determined to complete the project before the 2026/2027 academic year to accommodate increasing student enrolment and enhance academic work in the school.

He said the completed facility would contribute significantly towards improving infrastructure in the school, which has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 students.

Mr. Bentil commended parents and old students of the school for their continuous contributions towards infrastructural development and urged them to sustain their commitment to the growth of the institution.

He identified cement as the most urgently needed material at the current stage of construction, indicating that about 2,000 bags would be required to advance and complete the project.

He further disclosed that the PTA had supported the school with about ten other facilities and interventions, including measures to improve security on campus, but said more assistance was needed to cater for the growing student population.

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