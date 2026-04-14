Education Minister backs nationwide NHIS Quiz for SHS students to boost health awareness

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has endorsed a nationwide sensitisation initiative and inter-regional quiz competition on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) following a meeting with a delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by its Chief Executive, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe.
During the meeting, the Authority outlined plans to roll out a student-focused educational programme across Senior High Schools (SHSs) to deepen awareness and understanding of the NHIS.
The initiative, to be implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other key stakeholders, forms part of broader efforts to advance Universal Health Coverage in Ghana.
Mr Iddrisu expressed strong support for the programme and tasked the GES with coordinating its nationwide implementation.
He noted that engaging students through such platforms would improve their knowledge of the Scheme, promote responsible health-seeking behaviour, and encourage sustained participation in the NHIS.
The quiz competition, scheduled to run from May to November 2026, will be organised on a regional basis, with selected SHSs representing all 16 regions.
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