School of Thoughts Ghana empowers Upper West students with AI, leadership, and market-ready skills

The youth of the Upper West Region are being urged to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape by acquiring digital, communication, and practical skills to complement their academic qualifications.

This call to action was the focal point of "Start Right," an empowerment programme organised by School of Thoughts Ghana. The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between high school education, university access, and essential life skills.

The event brought together representatives from various universities who detailed their academic programmes and admission processes, helping to demystify higher education for local students. Following the general presentations, attendees engaged in one-on-one sessions with the representatives, receiving tailored guidance on their academic futures.

Founder Abraham Agoni, in an interview, explained that the organisation, which has been operating since 2019, aims to improve the quality of education through human capacity development and opportunity creation.

Mr Agoni said it is important to bring together young people who are passionate about giving back to their communities, noting that the initiative has already reached more than 3,000 students across Northern Ghana.

School of Thoughts Ghana is currently looking to expand its footprint. Mr Agoni revealed that while the organisation maintains an office in Accra and operates in Walewale, plans are underway to establish a new office in the Upper West Region.

To achieve its goal of reaching all 16 regions of Ghana, Mr Agoni called on corporate partners and volunteers to join the organisation's mission of extending critical mentorship and educational opportunities to rural communities.

Operating under the theme "Reskilling the Future," the mentorship sessions addressed the realities of the modern economy.

Consultant and leadership coach Prophet Prakash Pyne addressed students from 12 participating secondary schools, outlining the critical skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

Mr Pyne said the urgency of developing strong digital skills, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that these abilities are not limited by geography and that investments in AI across Asia, America, and the Middle East continue to grow significantly.

"Artificial intelligence can beat even the most intelligent human being because it is a machine," Mr Pyne explained.

He later challenged students to examine their surroundings and use technology to solve local market problems, such as agricultural logistics and transportation, rather than waiting for traditional employment opportunities.

Actor and comedian Clemento Suarez used interactive demonstrations to illustrate the difference between academic achievements and market-ready skills. Making his first visit to Wa, Mr Suarez emphasised that while traditional school systems reward rote learning, the professional world demands practical abilities.

"We don't do 'abomasum reticulum' in any office, but if you don't pass, no office will call you to find out what you can do," Mr Suarez said.

He challenged the students to master at least one practical skill, describing digital competency as a "must-have" for this generation.

Mr Suarez also cautioned young people against using social media to trade insults, describing the practice as one that amplifies the negative aspects of society.

Instead, he encouraged students to use platforms like TikTok to create employment opportunities for themselves by showcasing the rich culture and positive stories of the Upper West Region, including local arts, basket weaving, and the bustling Wa market.

He cited the global success of regional personalities such as Wiyaala and Wode Maya as examples of how digital platforms can open doors to wider audiences.

Beyond promoting academic access, School of Thoughts Ghana prioritised practical capacity building. Students were divided into focused breakout groups, where mentors guided them through critical areas including leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

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