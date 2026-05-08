Amin Adam commissions 12-unit classroom block at former school NOBISCO

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Minister for Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, has commissioned a new one-storey 12-unit classroom block at Northern School of Business, the school where he pursued his O-Level education.
Dr Amin Adam described the project as part of his continued commitment to supporting education and improving learning infrastructure in northern Ghana.
He noted that the intervention adds to similar educational support initiatives previously extended to Tamale Senior High School, Markaziyya Islamic School and Ambariyya Islamic Institute.
According to him, education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and creating opportunities for young people regardless of their background.
He stressed that access to quality education promotes social mobility and empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to national development.
“Education is an important leveller in society, but it is also a ladder of opportunity, a tool of empowerment, and a foundation for social mobility,” he stated in a Facebook post shared on Thursday.
Dr Amin Adam further indicated that individuals who have benefited from educational opportunities have a responsibility to support the communities that contributed to their growth and success.
He expressed appreciation to the Headmaster of NOBISCO, Mr Issah Dokurugu, for his leadership and commitment towards the successful completion of the project.
The former Finance Minister also commended the old students of the school for their support and praised the contractor for delivering what he described as quality work.
He expressed optimism that the new classroom block would help improve teaching and learning conditions for students of the school.
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