Amin Adam calls for private sector-led 24-hour economy

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has urged the government to adopt a private sector-led approach to the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy, arguing that the current strategy is unsustainable.
According to the Karaga MP, the government cannot rely on the public sector to drive the policy because of the financial burden associated with expanding staffing and operations across state institutions.
“If anyone was expecting that the government would create jobs through the public sector approach, you must be reviewing your expectations because the government cannot fund it,” he stated.
Dr Amin Adam maintained that the private sector should be at the centre of the initiative, but criticised the government for failing to roll out the incentive packages promised in the 2026 Budget to support businesses willing to operate under the policy.
“The policy, if it will survive, should be private sector-led, yet the government has failed to provide the incentive package promised in the 2026 Budget to the private sector almost half a year into the budget implementation,” he said.
He also alleged that the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat had become inactive because the government had not released funds allocated for its operations.
According to him, the delays undermine confidence in the policy and cast doubt on the government’s commitment to its implementation.
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