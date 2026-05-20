National

Amin Adam calls for private sector-led 24-hour economy

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 May 2026 1:50pm
Former Finance Minister, Amin Adam
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has urged the government to adopt a private sector-led approach to the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy, arguing that the current strategy is unsustainable.

According to the Karaga MP, the government cannot rely on the public sector to drive the policy because of the financial burden associated with expanding staffing and operations across state institutions.

“If anyone was expecting that the government would create jobs through the public sector approach, you must be reviewing your expectations because the government cannot fund it,” he stated.

Dr Amin Adam maintained that the private sector should be at the centre of the initiative, but criticised the government for failing to roll out the incentive packages promised in the 2026 Budget to support businesses willing to operate under the policy.

“The policy, if it will survive, should be private sector-led, yet the government has failed to provide the incentive package promised in the 2026 Budget to the private sector almost half a year into the budget implementation,” he said.

He also alleged that the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat had become inactive because the government had not released funds allocated for its operations.

According to him, the delays undermine confidence in the policy and cast doubt on the government’s commitment to its implementation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group