‘We are no longer healing, we are preparing to govern’ – Bawumia rallies Minority ahead of parliamentary session

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the Minority caucus of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament to reposition the party as a credible government-in-waiting ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Addressing Minority Members of Parliament during a pre-Parliament briefing ahead of the resumption of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Dr Bawumia declared that the period of internal reflection following the party’s 2024 electoral defeat had ended.

“We have finished the period of introspection. We must now position ourselves credibly as a party preparing to govern from 7th January 2029,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia stressed that the Minority should no longer view itself as a wounded political group but rather as a disciplined parliamentary force capable of earning back the confidence of Ghanaians.

According to him, every action in Parliament, public statement and constituency engagement must reinforce the perception that the NPP is ready to govern again.

He reminded the caucus of key social intervention programmes introduced under previous NPP administrations, including the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Free Senior High School policy, the School Feeding Programme and the Youth Employment Programme, urging members to defend and project the party’s achievements confidently.

“We must always project this posture, that we are a party preparing to govern. This will send a strong and well-meaning message to the people of Ghana and emphasise our belief that it is only the NPP that can move this nation on a glorious path,” he said.

Dr Bawumia also pledged his direct involvement in supporting the Minority caucus to achieve its parliamentary objectives. He disclosed that the party was strengthening its internal structures through sector committees to ensure coordinated messaging and strategy.

“I will be directly involved in supporting you to achieve this. The entire party is also building a strong architecture to support you through the sector committees, so that we sing from the same hymn sheet and act with a coordinated strategy at every point in time,” he added.

The engagement is seen as one of Dr Bawumia’s most significant meetings with the parliamentary wing of the party since becoming the NPP’s presidential candidate, and is expected to shape the Minority’s strategy in Parliament in the months ahead.

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