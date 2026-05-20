‘The mighty minority has been the last line of defence for Ghanaians’ – Bawumia hails NPP MPs

New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has praised the Minority caucus in Parliament, describing them as the “last line of defence and glimmer of hope” for Ghanaians over the past 17 months since the party left office after the December 2024 general elections.

Addressing the caucus at a pre-Parliament briefing, Dr Bawumia commended the MPs for what he described as their resilience and commitment under opposition conditions, noting that the label “The Mighty Minority” was well deserved.

“In the last 17 months, when all has been said and done, you have been the last line of defence and glimmer of hope for the Ghanaian. You have stood and defended our nation and party to everyone’s admiration,” he said.

Dr Bawumia stressed that the significance of the Minority went beyond their numbers in Parliament, arguing that they represent the voice of accountability and reassurance for citizens questioning government performance.

“Do not underestimate your place in this moment. In opposition, the Minority Caucus is not a spectator. You are the first line of accountability, the first line of policy scrutiny, and the first line of reassurance to citizens who are beginning to ask whether the promises made to them were carefully thought through or merely crafted for campaign applause and deception,” he stated.

He further described the current political climate as a critical moment in Ghana’s democratic journey, suggesting that public scrutiny of the governing administration was increasing as its initial goodwill phase fades.

According to him, previously quiet voices are now speaking out, creating an opportunity for the Minority to strengthen its visibility and influence both inside and outside Parliament.

Dr Bawumia also pledged his personal and continued support to the Caucus, assuring MPs of his availability for engagement on strategy, policy and communication.

“I believe in this Caucus. I believe in your intellect, your courage, your experience, your political instincts and above all, your love for NPP and Ghana. I have seen you stand firm when the party needed a voice, and I want you to know that I do not take your sacrifices for granted,” he said.

He also condemned reported arrests and alleged intimidation of party activists and communicators, urging Minority MPs to defend constitutional freedoms and act as safeguards for free expression for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

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