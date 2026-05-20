Rent Control to launch digital platform for students to report hostel Fee exploitation

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has announced the launch of a new digital reporting platform aimed at tackling alleged exploitation within the hostel accommodation sector, particularly student housing across the country.

Speaking on JoyNews on 20th May, Mr Opoku said the platform, which is expected to go live on Monday, will provide students with a direct channel to report hostel operators accused of charging arbitrary or excessive fees.

According to him, the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Rent Control Department to strengthen enforcement of rent regulations and protect students from unfair accommodation practices.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Mr Opoku stressed that the intervention is grounded in law and not intended to interfere with private business operations.

“We are in a country governed by laws, and the government is responsible for ensuring investors keep confidence in the law,” he said.

He maintained that the Rent Control Department is acting strictly within its legal mandate to regulate the rental sector and protect tenants.

“It is not about interference. Rent Control has the mandate to regulate the system,” he stated.

Mr Opoku further explained that decisions regarding rent and hostel pricing must take into account several legal and operational considerations, including the condition of facilities, maintenance costs and investments made by property owners.

“It is not about whether someone has a degree or not; it is about the legal considerations that must guide pricing,” he explained.

The Acting Rent Commissioner disclosed that the Department had not received any complaints since issuing its earlier directive to suspend hostel fee increases, but warned that enforcement measures would be activated once the new platform becomes operational.

“We have not received any complaints since the directive was issued,” he said.

He added that the digital platform would enable students across tertiary institutions nationwide to report violations in real time.

“We are launching a platform that will allow students across the country to report non-compliance,” he stated.

Mr Opoku also warned that hostel operators and landlords who disregard the directive would face sanctions under the law.

“There will be no room for profiteering. Anyone who breaches the directive will be dealt with according to the law,” he cautioned.

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