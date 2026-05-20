Energy Minister visits Akosombo Switchyard to inspect progress of temporary control room project

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has paid a working visit to the Akosombo Switchyard to assess progress on the construction of a temporary control room structure.

The visit formed part of efforts by the Ministry to obtain firsthand information on the ongoing works and monitor developments at the facility as authorities work to strengthen power transmission operations.

Dr Jinapor and his technical team were received and briefed by the Chief Executive of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Frank Oware, together with members of the company’s management team and directors.

Also present during the inspection was the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, who joined officials in providing updates on the project and broader operational activities at the facility.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.