Energy Minister lauds Mahama’s presence at Akosombo recovery site

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his hands-on leadership following the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.
Speaking during the President’s visit to the facility on Thursday, April 30, Mr Jinapor said the President’s presence demonstrated a strong commitment to resolving the situation and supporting ongoing recovery efforts.
“Mr President, your presence here today shows a testament to your own commitment to ensuring that we address this situation,” he said.
The Minister revealed that since the incident occurred, the President has maintained close contact with him, offering direction and guidance to ensure a coordinated response.
“Since this incident occurred, you’ve been in touch with me, and you’ve been giving us directions and guidance as President,” he noted.
Mr Jinapor added that the President’s visit was also meant to recognise the dedication of engineers and staff working tirelessly to restore normal operations.
“So Mr President is here to show his appreciation to the efforts you guys have put in,” he stated, commending the team for their resilience and professionalism.
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