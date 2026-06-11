Resurfaced potholes on Accra–Nsawam highway Leave commuters stranded in traffic

Hundreds of commuters using the Accra–Nsawam Highway were left frustrated on Thursday, June 11, after potholes on a section of the road reappeared less than two weeks after repairs, causing severe traffic congestion and lengthy delays.

The affected stretch, which serves as a key transport corridor linking several communities, including Akweteman, has become a source of concern for motorists due to its recurring deterioration despite repeated maintenance works.

According to reports, the section has undergone repairs more than six times within the past year. However, each intervention has proved short-lived, with the road quickly returning to a poor state shortly after being patched.

Speaking to JoyNews' Fatawu Bayaga, commuters described the situation as unacceptable, expressing frustration over what they say has become a cycle of ineffective repairs and worsening traffic conditions.

One motorist said he spent more than 30 minutes in traffic while travelling from Dzorwulu towards Tesano, attributing the delay to the resurfaced potholes and the resulting bottlenecks.

Road users also reported that travel times between Pokuase and Achimota now frequently stretch between two and three hours during peak periods because of congestion along the corridor.

Beyond the delays, motorists say the deteriorating road surface is increasing vehicle maintenance costs, with many experiencing tyre damage, suspension problems and other mechanical faults.

Commuters are therefore calling on the government and relevant authorities to abandon temporary patchwork repairs and undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the affected section to provide a lasting solution to the recurring problem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.