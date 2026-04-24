Mahama promises relief for commuters as Kasoa–Winneba road works progress

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has assured motorists of soon-to-come relief on the congested Kasoa–Winneba corridor after inspecting ongoing construction works.

He expressed confidence in the pace and standard of delivery.

Following a tour of the project site, the President acknowledged the daily inconvenience commuters face and appealed for continued patience as the project advances.

“I can understand the frustration of commuters on this road, but as the minister said, help is on the way. I have inspected the road, I have seen the progress of work, the quality of work, and I think the contractor has done a good job,” he said.

He further noted that the project reflects the growing capability of local contractors to execute major infrastructure projects to international standards.

“It reinforces our confidence in the capacity of Ghanaian contractors to be able to do world-class projects like any international contractor,” he added.

The President indicated that the current work rate offers optimism that the stretch could be opened to traffic earlier than anticipated.

“The progress of work is good. We are hoping that we should be able to open through this whole stretch from Kasoa to Winneba by the end of the year or at least in the first quarter of next year,” he stated.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing inherited road projects, highlighting substantial financial commitments already made.

“You directed that no road project you inherited should be suspended, and indeed, as I said, as of last month, you had paid over GHS12 billion to projects you inherited. None of that money was paid to projects you have actually started. This is a reason to believe that you are a different kind of a leader,” he said.

He added that efforts are underway to accelerate completion ahead of schedule.

“I hear the contract period ends in March 2027. We are working with the contractor to actually complete this project this year by 31st December this year, three months ahead of schedule,” he noted.

The contractor also outlined safety measures being integrated into the design, particularly to protect pedestrians along the busy route.

“To take care of pedestrians, we’ve also made provision for 15 grade-separated pedestrian crossings. We have a mixture of underpasses and overpasses depending on the terrain and the security of the environment,” the contractor explained.

He further indicated that work is ongoing across multiple sections, with adequate funding secured to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

“This contract is supposed to last for 36 calendar months. We expect to complete all of them by March 2027. We have enough funding to complete this project,” he assured.

The Kasoa–Winneba road remains a vital transport link in the Central Region, and its completion is expected to ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and support economic activity along the corridor.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.