The photocopy machine operator will save us

Audio By Carbonatix
There is something deeply amusing about the way many African communities approach development.
A neighbourhood can be full of engineers, contractors, surveyors, architects, quantity surveyors, project managers, geologists, and hydrologists. Yet everyone sits comfortably in their homes complaining about dusty roads, potholes, and water shortages while waiting for government to rescue them.
Then one morning, a new District Chief Executive is appointed.
Yesterday, he was operating a photocopy machine in a constituency office, printing campaign flyers and stapling meeting minutes. Today, an entire community of highly educated professionals suddenly expects him to know more about roads than civil engineers, more about water systems than hydrologists, and more about infrastructure financing than quantity surveyors.
The expectation is almost magical.
A community with 300 houses, each spending hundreds of thousands of cedis on buildings, walls, gates, imported tiles, decorative lights, and luxury kitchens somehow cannot organise itself to contribute GHS15,000 per household towards a modest community road. Yet the same people are convinced that the newly appointed political officer, armed with a Nissan Patrol, two assistants, and a stack of files, will somehow solve everything.
The same applies to water. In many communities, a collective contribution of about GHS5,000 per household could finance shared boreholes and distribution systems. Instead, residents wait years for government pipelines while buying sachet water and tanker services at a much higher long-term cost.
This is not to excuse government. Roads and water remain fundamental public responsibilities.
The real question is why so many technically competent people surrender their initiative and wait for politicians to demonstrate the expertise they themselves possess.
A society that can build beautiful houses but cannot organise itself to improve the road leading to them has a problem that goes beyond money.
It is a problem of mindset.
Perhaps Africa's greatest shortage is not engineers, contractors, or funding. We have plenty of those.
Our greatest shortage may be the willingness of citizens to collectively solve problems that are well within their own technical and financial capacity.
Until that changes, we will continue waiting for the photocopy machine operator to perform engineering miracles. And then spend the next four years complaining when he doesn't.
Latest Stories
-
Government to establish health posts at all land borders to strengthen Ebola preparedness
2 minutes
-
Tetegu residents blame authorities over dredging failure at Densu River amid Weija Dam spillage
3 minutes
-
Don’t just query KATH – invest in emergency infrastructure, GMA tells government
9 minutes
-
GMA clarifies KATH A&E congestion, says no emergency patients were turned away
14 minutes
-
Ghana and Jamaica strengthen bilateral relations with new cooperation agreements at third PJCC session
24 minutes
-
Adenta building collapse: Victim died trying to save her children—Sister recounts
30 minutes
-
Owner of collapsed Adenta building to be arrested for ignoring stop-work order – La Nkwantanan MCE
32 minutes
-
Accra floods: We have done things the “wrong way” for over 40 years – GhIE President
36 minutes
-
Ukraine accused of killing four in occupied Crimea
38 minutes
-
2026 WAFCON: Asamoah Gyan inspires Black Queens with training visit
40 minutes
-
US House delivers rebuke to Trump as it votes to halt Iran war
46 minutes
-
Accra Floods: Water retention systems are compromised – GhIE President
47 minutes
-
PFAG backs rice import quota policy, demands urgent action over worsening rice glut
51 minutes
-
Trump to nominate Blanche for attorney general on permanent basis
54 minutes
-
MoGCSP launches 2026 Blue Day media campaign to tackle sports trafficking in Ghana
1 hour