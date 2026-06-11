The Ga question we prefer not to ask

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

I have spent time recently watching several Ga-focused media platforms and discussions online. What comes through repeatedly is not merely frustration. It is a deep anxiety about the future.

The Ga people occupy a unique position in Ghana. They are the indigenous people of the national capital. Yet many now find themselves watching from the sidelines as the city built on their ancestral lands grows wealthier while many of their own communities struggle with unemployment, poverty, and declining economic influence.

Land was once the greatest asset of the Ga people. Unfortunately, much of it has been sold over generations, often without long-term planning. Land, unlike many other assets, is difficult to recover once transferred. What may have appeared to be wealth at the time of sale often turned out to be a temporary benefit exchanged for a permanent loss.

This reality requires a serious national conversation.

The situation of the Ga people cannot be treated exactly the same as that of every other community. As hosts of the national capital, they have borne unique social and economic pressures. Their case demands a deliberate and tailored policy response.

The government should consider a comprehensive Ga Economic Empowerment Programme. This should include dedicated vocational and technical pathways for Ga youth, priority access to skills development, entrepreneurship support, housing opportunities, and targeted participation in industries linked to the growth of Accra.

Areas such as Agbogbloshie and sections of the Accra Central Business District present opportunities for creative intervention. Through acquisition, redevelopment, land pooling, public-private partnerships, or other lawful mechanisms, parts of these areas could be transformed into modern mixed-use commercial facilities with structured affirmative opportunities for Ga entrepreneurs, traders, and professionals.

The objective is not charity. It is levelling up.

History teaches us that when communities feel permanently excluded from the prosperity around them, resentment accumulates. Economic marginalisation eventually becomes a social and security concern. No responsible nation waits for anger to become unrest before acting.

A prosperous Ga community is not only in the interest of the Ga people. It is in the interest of Ghana. The stability of the capital depends on it.

The time to discuss the Ga question seriously is now, while solutions remain easier and cheaper than future consequences.

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