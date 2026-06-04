2026 WAFCON: Asamoah Gyan inspires Black Queens with training visit

Audio By Carbonatix
National Teams Ambassador Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to the Black Queens players on Wednesday, June 3, as they continued their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Black Queens have been camping in Accra for the June international window after withdrawing from a three-nation tournament which was scheduled to take place in Tanzania.
Gyan passed through the team's second training session on Wednesday evening as he inspired the team ahead of the upcoming tournament, which also takes place in Morocco.
"As an ambassador for the national team, this is my job. I’ve always been very supportive of the national teams. I remember in 2014 and 2015, I told the Black Queens that if they won a tournament, I had something for them; it was about motivation," he said.
: National teams Ambassador, @ASAMOAH_GYAN3’s visit #ShineBlackQueens #MoreThanAble pic.twitter.com/295fllUYDi— Ghana Women National Teams (@GhanaWNT) June 3, 2026
"So for me, this role is natural. I’m here just to say hello and let them know that we, as Ghanaians, have not neglected them. We are very supportive. They should go there and make Ghana proud."
The 2026 WAFCON will take place from July 25 to August 16 with Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side hoping to improve on their performance from the 2024 edition.
The 2026 WAFCON will also serve as qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup to be staged in Brazil.
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