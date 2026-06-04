Workplace Flexibility during the ongoing rains

Audio By Carbonatix
The persistent heavy rains being experienced across many parts of Ghana have once again exposed the difficult conditions under which thousands of workers are expected to operate.
For several days now, flooding, damaged roads, stranded vehicles, and severe traffic congestion have disrupted daily life. Journeys that ordinarily take less than an hour are now stretching into several hours. This evening, many workers were still trapped in traffic as late as 11:40 p.m., yet are expected to report to work again in the morning.
This is not a call for reduced productivity or a shutdown of institutions. It is an appeal for practical, humane, and responsible workplace flexibility during periods of severe weather disruption.
Government institutions, private companies, schools, and organisations should consider temporary measures where operationally feasible. These may include adjusted reporting times, staggered attendance schedules, work-from-home arrangements for suitable roles, and flexibility for employees who live in heavily affected or flood-prone communities.
The reality is simple. An exhausted worker is unlikely to be a productive worker. Employees who spend hours battling floodwaters and gridlock arrive home physically drained, emotionally stressed, and with little opportunity to rest adequately before the next workday. Fatigue also increases the risk of accidents, workplace errors, and stress-related health challenges.
Many workers have shown remarkable resilience throughout this difficult period. Their commitment deserves understanding and consideration.
The weather may be beyond our control, but our response to it is not.
I therefore respectfully appeal to employers across both the public and private sectors to place equal value on operational continuity and employee wellbeing until conditions improve.
Productivity matters.
People matter too.
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