MoGCSP launches 2026 Blue Day media campaign to tackle sports trafficking in Ghana

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through its Human Trafficking Secretariat and with support from the International Justice Mission (IJM), has officially launched the media campaign for the commemoration of the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, popularly known as Blue Day.

The launch, held in Accra on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, brought together government officials, development partners, media practitioners, civil society organisations and anti-trafficking advocates to raise awareness of the growing threat of human trafficking in sports and mobilise public support to address the issue.

This year's campaign is being observed under the theme, “Human Trafficking Can End: The Time is Now – Blow the Whistle on Sports Trafficking,” reflecting growing concern over the exploitation of children, young people and aspiring athletes who are often lured by false promises of football contracts, scholarships and lucrative opportunities abroad.

The initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on an emerging form of trafficking that has increasingly targeted talented young athletes and sports enthusiasts, many of whom fall victim to fraudulent agents and recruiters masquerading as legitimate sports scouts.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, praised development partners and stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to Ghana's efforts to combat human trafficking.

She acknowledged the collaborative work undertaken by government institutions, civil society organisations, international partners and the media in addressing one of the country's most pressing human rights concerns.

According to the Minister, the choice of theme for this year's campaign is both timely and necessary, particularly as Ghana prepares for major international sporting events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Dr Lartey noted that sports trafficking has emerged as a growing concern, with traffickers increasingly exploiting the dreams and ambitions of young athletes seeking opportunities to develop their careers overseas.

She stressed that the fight against human trafficking cannot be won by government alone and requires a coordinated national response involving all sectors of society.

The Minister also highlighted the critical role of the media in the fight against trafficking, urging journalists and media organisations to use their platforms responsibly to educate the public and expose criminal activities.

She noted that the media possesses a unique capacity to shape public discourse, influence behaviour and sustain national attention on social issues.

According to Dr Lartey, media practitioners can play a vital role in uncovering trafficking networks, amplifying the voices of survivors and promoting informed public discussions on the dangers associated with trafficking.

She further encouraged stakeholders to focus attention on emerging forms of exploitation, including sports trafficking, cyber-enabled trafficking and deceptive migration schemes that continue to target vulnerable young people across the country.

The Minister emphasised that increased public awareness remains one of the most effective tools for preventing trafficking and protecting potential victims from exploitation.

Addressing participants on behalf of the Chief Director of MoGCSP, Dr Marian W. A. Kpakpah, the Director for General Administration, Mr Ebenezer Charwey, reiterated the need for urgent and collective action against all forms of human trafficking.

Mr Charwey expressed concern over the growing number of cases involving fraudulent sports recruitment and talent promotion schemes, which often leave victims vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

He explained that traffickers frequently disguise themselves as sports agents, talent scouts or recruiters, using attractive promises to lure unsuspecting young athletes and their families.

According to him, many victims eventually find themselves stranded in foreign countries without support, resources or legitimate opportunities.

He called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, sports institutions, law enforcement bodies and communities to identify and prevent trafficking networks operating under the guise of sports development.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) also pledged its support for the campaign and broader efforts aimed at combating trafficking in persons.

Speaking on behalf of the GJA President, the Association's General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, emphasised the responsibility of journalists to promote social justice and protect vulnerable members of society.

He stated that journalism extends beyond the mere reporting of events and serves as an important tool for accountability, advocacy and public education.

Mr Hlordzi assured stakeholders that the Association would continue to support media campaigns and public education initiatives aimed at eliminating trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

He also encouraged journalists across the country to report trafficking issues responsibly and consistently in order to increase public understanding of the problem.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the International Justice Mission, Madam Anita Budu, Director for West Africa, described the media as “first responders of truth” and underscored the importance of public awareness in preventing trafficking.

She urged media practitioners to intensify efforts to educate communities about the dangers of trafficking and the tactics employed by traffickers.

Madam Budu further called on government to increase financial support for anti-trafficking interventions through adequate budgetary allocations to the Human Trafficking Fund.

According to her, additional resources would strengthen prevention efforts, improve support services for survivors and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to pursue trafficking cases.

She noted that sustained investment is critical to ensuring an effective national response capable of protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The funding, she explained, would also support social workers providing care and rehabilitation services to survivors while enabling police officers to respond swiftly to reports of trafficking-related offences.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is commemorated annually as part of global efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking, protect victims and strengthen international cooperation in addressing the crime.

This year's Blue Day campaign in Ghana is expected to feature a series of nationwide sensitisation programmes, media engagements, community outreach activities and stakeholder dialogues.

The campaign will focus on educating the public about the realities of trafficking, highlighting warning signs and encouraging individuals to report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities.

Organisers believe that greater public awareness, stronger partnerships and enhanced media engagement will play a crucial role in reducing vulnerability to trafficking and preventing exploitation.

As Ghana joins the international community in commemorating the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, stakeholders have reiterated a shared commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring that traffickers are held accountable for their actions.

With the rallying call to “Blow the Whistle on Sports Trafficking”, the campaign aims to inspire citizens to remain vigilant, speak out against exploitation and contribute to the collective effort to end human trafficking in all its forms.

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