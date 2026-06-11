Two injured after gas tanker crash

Two people sustained injuries following a road traffic accident involving a gas tanker at Nkawkaw Apesika in the Eastern Region on Thursday, June 11.

According to a post on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), firefighters from the Mpraeso Fire Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9:08 a.m.

The incident involved a gas tanker, raising immediate concerns over public safety due to the potential risk of fire, explosion, or gas leakage.

A five-member firefighting team led by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade I (ADO I) Effah responded promptly to the emergency.

Upon arrival, the crew found the tanker involved in an accident and immediately commenced rescue and safety operations aimed at securing the area and preventing any further danger.

The firefighters worked quickly to assess the situation and ensure that the scene was brought under control.

Their efforts were particularly critical given the hazardous nature of gas tanker accidents, which can escalate rapidly if not managed effectively.

During the operation, two male casualties were rescued from the accident scene. Emergency medical personnel subsequently transported the injured men by ambulance to the Nkawkaw Roman Hospital, where they received treatment.

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