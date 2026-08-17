National | Politics

Dr. Bawumia meets new Greater Accra NPP executives; charges them to bring all talents on board

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  17 August 2026 11:34am
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With the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) internal elections over, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is moving quickly to rebuild party cohesion.

The former Vice President and NPP Flagbearer had his first post-election meeting with the newly elected Greater Accra Regional executives on Sunday, August 16, just a day after they were elected at the weekend.

Led by former Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as Chairman, Dr. Bawumia urged the new executives to end factionalism by coming together to deliver victory for the NPP in 2028.

"Let us come together. Because the real election is 2028," Dr. Bawumia said, emphasising that the party cannot afford to waste talent.

"It's not to keep them at home or keep them in the capital. It doesn't help the party. So we need everybody's talents," he stressed, as he urged the Greater Accra executives to bring everyone on board.

The swift meeting underscores the NPP’s focus on Greater Accra, a region the party lost heavily in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia’s message of inclusion would be seen as an attempt to heal wounds from the regional polls and bring all together for the battle ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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