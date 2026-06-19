GNFS secures overturned gas tanker near Tema Motorway; no leak detected

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in collaboration with the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), is managing an incident involving an overturned gas tanker near the Tema Motorway Roundabout.
The tanker reportedly overturned after attempting to navigate a pothole in the area.
Firefighters have been on the scene since 01:52 hours, where they are actively cooling the tanker as a precautionary measure while arrangements are made to safely transfer the gas.
Authorities say no leakage has been detected from the tanker, easing immediate safety concerns.
The GNFS is urging residents in the area to avoid any activities that could generate heat or sparks as a safety precaution.
Motorists have also been advised to adhere to traffic diversions and follow instructions from emergency responders as operations continue at the scene.
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