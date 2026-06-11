Kwakye Ofosu rejects claims of discrimination in payment of Presidential staff arrears

Audio By Carbonatix
Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected suggestions that the current administration is selectively paying salary arrears due to Presidential staff, insisting that such claims are misleading and not supported by the facts.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, responding to comments by former presidential legal adviser Kow Essuman, Mr Kwakye Ofosu maintained that arrears for Article 71 office holders are a routine feature of transitions between administrations and should not be framed as politically motivated.
He argued that the salary structure currently in use was approved by Parliament on January 6, 2025, following processes initiated under the previous government.
According to him, the Mahama administration has not altered those approved conditions, nor acted outside constitutional requirements governing such remuneration frameworks.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu further dismissed allegations of discriminatory payment practices, insisting that such narratives distort the financial realities at the Presidency.
He said the focus should remain on lawful implementation of approved emoluments rather than what he described as attempts to politicise standard administrative processes.
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