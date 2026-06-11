“If funds exist for World Cup tickets, why are we unpaid?” — Suppliers picket over Free SHS debt

Members of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) have staged a picket at the Ministry of Education in Accra over the government’s failure to settle more than two years of outstanding arrears for goods supplied under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The association is demanding the immediate release of approximately GH¢50 million, representing payments for supplies delivered to public senior high schools since 2023. The items include school uniforms, house dresses and other essential materials procured to support the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

The protest follows a meeting between NAIS and officials of the Free SHS Secretariat on Wednesday, 10 June, during which suppliers were briefed on ongoing efforts to process their claims and urged to remain patient. However, the association insists that repeated assurances without tangible outcomes have left them with little choice but to embark on the demonstration.

At the picket, several suppliers expressed deep frustration over the prolonged delay in payments, describing the situation as unsustainable and damaging to their livelihoods.

One supplier said members had been pushed to the brink after years of unmet obligations.

“We cannot continue to suffer over our livelihoods—we have come to demand our money,” the supplier said. “We need to feed ourselves, take care of our children, and support others in our communities who depend on us. We are not refusing to work; we will continue to deliver. But we must be paid, and we will explore every possible means to recover our money.”

The supplier further explained that payment timelines under the programme have failed significantly over the years.

“When we started this work, payments were made within three months of submitting our documents, and it was manageable. This was later extended to six months about two years ago. Now, it has been over a year, and we have heard nothing,” the supplier added.

Another supplier questioned government spending priorities, arguing that it was difficult to understand why funds could be found for other activities while contractors remained unpaid.

“If funds exist for World Cup tickets, why are we unpaid?” the supplier asked.

Responding to the concerns, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, acknowledged the delays and described the suppliers’ grievances as justified. He expressed understanding of their frustrations and assured them that steps were being taken to resolve the issue.

“Your action is justified. I share and understand your frustrations. You are right to express your dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to honour its obligations,” he said.

He explained that government expenditure is subject to competing demands but gave his assurance that progress would be made within a short timeframe.

“I give you my word and my assurance that within a week, we should be able to make progress in honouring these payments,” he stated.

The minister further directed the association to nominate two representatives to liaise with the Ministry’s Chief Director and Director of Finance to facilitate the verification and payment process.

“All I require is to subject each of these invoices to audit and validation to satisfy myself. That is why I have given a one-week timeline,” he explained.

The demonstration is expected to intensify pressure on the government to resolve the longstanding payment challenges, as suppliers continue to demand the immediate release of funds owed for contracts executed over the past two years.

The Free SHS programme remains one of the government’s flagship social interventions, providing free secondary education to thousands of students across the country. However, persistent concerns over delayed payments to suppliers and service providers continue to pose a challenge to the smooth implementation and sustainability of the initiative.

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