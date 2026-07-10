World Cup ticket prices plummet as all three host nations exit tournament 

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has witnessed the total elimination of all three host nations, reshuffling the economic landscape for the remainder of the tournament. The United States, Mexico, and Canada have all exited the competition, leading to a sharp decline in ticket demand. As soccer fans recalibrate their plans, the secondary market is responding with significant price adjustments.

Secondary market shifts

The early departure of the host countries has directly impacted the valuation of quarterfinal tickets. Market data from TickPick reveals that prices for the upcoming Spain versus Belgium fixture have tumbled by 65 per cent. Before the United States’ elimination on Monday, the cheapest tickets for this game were valued at approximately $3,200 (GH₵ 36,506). Following the U.S. loss, those same tickets are now available for $1,100 (GH₵ 12,549) for the match in Los Angeles.

Mexico’s exit after their Sunday defeat to England has similarly depressed local ticket demand. Prices for the cheapest seats for the scheduled Miami showdown dropped 45 per cent. Tickets that previously commanded nearly $4,000 (GH₵ 45,632) have since fallen to $2,000 (GH₵ 22,816).

Brett Goldberg, the co-CEO of TickPick, noted that the market pricing strategy relied heavily on the home teams progressing. “Quarterfinal tickets were priced with the expectation that both Mexico and the US would advance,” Goldberg explained. “When they lost on back-to-back days in the Round of 16, there was an immediate and significant drop in demand for their respective quarterfinal matchup.”

Hospitality and business impact

The business sector is facing a mixed outlook following the early exits. Tom’s Watch Bar, which operates 18 locations across the United States, reports that match days involving the American and Mexican national teams previously provided “massive lifts” for revenue. Brooks Schaden, the chain's co-founder and co-CEO, now projects that business on World Cup match days will experience a 50 per cent decline.

The Mexican team acted as a particularly potent economic driver for the chain. Schaden noted that Mexican fans consistently invested more time and capital at their establishments compared to local U.S. supporters. “Quite frankly, price was no object,” he stated. Despite the downturn, the company anticipates that revenue on remaining game days will still track 25 per cent higher than on standard non-tournament days.

Beer sales defy exit trends.

While the host teams are out, the broader consumption patterns surrounding the tournament remain resilient. The Beer Institute reports that overall beer sales at restaurants and bars have surged 6.4 per cent over the last month. Host cities, in particular, have seen a 14 per cent increase in sales compared to the same period in the previous year.

State-level data underscores this sustained enthusiasm. Massachusetts led the growth with a 23 per cent increase in sales, followed by the New York metropolitan area at 19 per cent and California at 14 per cent. According to Andrew Heritage, chief economist at the Beer Institute, the data points to a tournament that has evolved beyond regional loyalties. “The US team’s run helped build excitement, but the data show this tournament is bigger than any one team,” Heritage said. “We expect that momentum to continue through the final with fans prioritising sharing a beer when they gather.”

Official host nation elimination status

The FIFA World Cup has officially proceeded to the quarterfinals with zero host representation. Canada was the first host nation eliminated following a 3-0 loss to Morocco on July 4. Mexico followed on July 5 after a 3-2 defeat to England, and the United States saw its campaign end on July 6 with a 4-1 loss to Belgium. This marks the first time in the tournament's history that all three co-hosts failed to advance past the Round of 16.

African football continues to captivate

The exit of the host nations has shifted the spotlight toward the historic performances of African teams, which have emerged as major draws for global audiences. Fans in Ghana and across the continent have followed the tournament with intense interest as African squads continue to defy expectations on the world stage. This tournament has proven that the global appeal of football transcends the fortunes of any single host nation, with African supporters increasingly becoming the heartbeat of the competition’s momentum. Even as the focus turns to the final stages of the World Cup, the energy and pride brought by African nations ensure that the tournament remains a vibrant spectacle for viewers worldwide.

Global sports legacy

Ultimately, the World Cup’s financial trajectory illustrates the volatility of hosting major sporting events. While the absence of home teams presents immediate challenges for local vendors and secondary ticket markets, the enduring global appeal of the sport ensures that interest persists. As the tournament moves toward its conclusion, the focus shifts from national allegiances to the universal draw of high-stakes competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.