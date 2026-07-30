Ghana School of Law to hold Criminal Prosecution and Litigation graduation on July 31

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The Ghana School of Law will on Friday, July 31, hold the Graduation and Closing Ceremony for participants of its Criminal Prosecution and Litigation (CPL) Course at the School's Dome in Makola.
The event, scheduled for 2:00 p.m., marks the successful completion of the specialised professional programme, which is designed to strengthen practical skills in criminal prosecution, litigation and courtroom advocacy.
Director of Legal Education and Director of the Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba, will deliver the keynote address, while the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will attend as Special Guest.
The CPL programme equips legal practitioners with practical expertise in criminal law practice, with a focus on prosecution, defence advocacy and courtroom procedures. It is intended for prosecutors, defence lawyers and other legal professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge and practical competence in criminal litigation.
The graduation comes at a time when criminal justice issues are attracting significant national attention, following recent high-profile court proceedings, including the Court of Appeal's decision in the case involving former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.
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