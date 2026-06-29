Ghana School of Law reschedules ADR and Ghana Legal System exams to June 30 after Accra flooding

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana School of Law (Ghana School of Law) has rescheduled its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Ghana Legal System examinations to Tuesday, June 30, 2026, following heavy rains and flooding that disrupted parts of Accra on Monday morning.
In an updated notice issued on June 29, Management said the decision was taken after instruction from the Chair of the Independent Examinations Committee (IEC), adding that the affected papers will now be written at 12:00 p.m. at the same examination venues.
“The examinations have been rescheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, 30th June 2026, Time: 12:00 p.m. Venues remain the same,” the notice stated.
Management explained that the adjustment was necessary in the interest of the safety and well-being of students and staff, while apologising for the inconvenience caused.
“Any inconvenience occasioned by this decision is deeply regretted. We appreciate your understanding, patience and cooperation. The decision has been taken in the interest of the safety and well-being of all stakeholders,” it added.
Earlier on Monday, the institution had urged students to avoid risking their safety by travelling through flood-affected areas, assuring them that no candidate would be disadvantaged as a result of the disruption.
The latest development follows hours of heavy rainfall across the capital, which led to severe flooding in several communities, disrupting transport services, business activities and daily movement.
The situation also prompted precautionary measures from key national agencies. The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (Electricity Company of Ghana) temporarily shut down operations at the Mallam and Achimota substations after flooding affected critical power infrastructure.
Emergency and disaster response agencies, including the Ghana National Fire Service (Ghana National Fire Service), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteorological Agency), have all issued safety advisories as the rains persist.
Latest Stories
-
Woman arrested in Kwadaso over alleged “ghost disguise” break-in at late friend’s home
6 minutes
-
NHIA vows crackdown on illegal charges at health facilities
9 minutes
-
St Monica’s tutors trained in grant erriting as Colleges of Education strengthen research capacity
15 minutes
-
Treat flooding as national security threat, Henry Quartey urges
20 minutes
-
WHO Ghana cites CHAG-gov’t partnership among Africa’s strongest health collaborations
22 minutes
-
NHIA accelerates claims payments, advances talks on new tariffs
40 minutes
-
CHAG facilities remain backbone of NHIS in rural Ghana – NHIA boss
44 minutes
-
Accra floods disrupt business activities as traders, trucks are stranded on major roads
54 minutes
-
GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flood risk
1 hour
-
Floodwaters cut off Winneba–Cape Coast highway, leaving hundreds stranded
1 hour
-
UTAG-UCC rejects GTEC promotion harmonisation plan, cites threats to university autonomy
1 hour
-
GNFS battles major rubber factory fire at Circle as heavy rains hamper response
2 hours
-
GAF deploy troops to flood-hit communities in Accra under ‘Operation Boafo’
2 hours
-
Ghana School of Law reschedules ADR and Ghana Legal System exams to June 30 after Accra flooding
2 hours
-
Adopt NPA’s transparent pricing model to build public trust – CEMSE tells PURC
2 hours