Vincent Ekow Assafuah slams gov’t over ‘u-turn’ on Ghana School of Law entrance exams

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has strongly criticised the government over what he describes as a “shocking and unacceptable U-turn” on the reintroduction of entrance examinations into the Ghana School of Law system.

In a statement, Mr Assafuah accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of betraying the trust of Ghanaian students, recalling that the party had pledged ahead of the 2024 general elections to abolish the entrance exams, which it described at the time as an unnecessary barrier to legal education.

“This was not vague – it was a firm commitment made to win the trust of thousands of Ghanaian students,” he said.

He expressed concern that students who had been assured the examinations were scrapped are now being asked to prepare for tests scheduled for July 31, 2026.

“Students across the country made critical academic decisions based on the government’s assurances. To now subject them to a sudden and poorly communicated reversal is not only unjust but unfair and unacceptable,” he stated.

Mr Assafuah further criticised key government figures, including Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Francis-Xavier Sosu, alleging that they had earlier encouraged students not to prepare for any entrance examinations.

He argued that the reversal undermines confidence in governance and risks turning legal education into what he described as “political experimentation.”

He has therefore called on the government to either immediately withdraw the directive requiring students to sit the 2026 entrance examinations or issue a “full and unqualified public apology” to affected students and their families.

Mr Assafuah added that the Minority, together with the New Patriotic Party, would continue to pursue accountability to ensure that the interests and future of Ghanaian law students are protected.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.