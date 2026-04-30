Vincent Ekow Assafuah slams gov’t over ‘u-turn’ on Ghana School of Law entrance exams

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has strongly criticised the government over what he describes as a “shocking and unacceptable U-turn” on the reintroduction of entrance examinations into the Ghana School of Law system.
In a statement, Mr Assafuah accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of betraying the trust of Ghanaian students, recalling that the party had pledged ahead of the 2024 general elections to abolish the entrance exams, which it described at the time as an unnecessary barrier to legal education.
“This was not vague – it was a firm commitment made to win the trust of thousands of Ghanaian students,” he said.
He expressed concern that students who had been assured the examinations were scrapped are now being asked to prepare for tests scheduled for July 31, 2026.
“Students across the country made critical academic decisions based on the government’s assurances. To now subject them to a sudden and poorly communicated reversal is not only unjust but unfair and unacceptable,” he stated.
Mr Assafuah further criticised key government figures, including Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Francis-Xavier Sosu, alleging that they had earlier encouraged students not to prepare for any entrance examinations.
He argued that the reversal undermines confidence in governance and risks turning legal education into what he described as “political experimentation.”
He has therefore called on the government to either immediately withdraw the directive requiring students to sit the 2026 entrance examinations or issue a “full and unqualified public apology” to affected students and their families.
Mr Assafuah added that the Minority, together with the New Patriotic Party, would continue to pursue accountability to ensure that the interests and future of Ghanaian law students are protected.
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana’s economic growth is not creating jobs despite strong rebound — Deloitte partner
2 minutes
-
Exchange rate stability a game changer for Ghana’s Economy – Prof. Gyeke-Dako
3 minutes
-
NCCE intensifies public education on constitutional rights in digital space
6 minutes
-
Rising NCD burden threatens Africa’s health gains as WHO urges urgent, coordinated action
10 minutes
-
ECG restores power to Afram Plains after river cable fault
19 minutes
-
Ho Teaching Hospital marks 7th Anniversary
24 minutes
-
Government underperforming in youth job creation after 16 months – Joe Jackson
27 minutes
-
Volta Region: Abor Police crack down on robbery syndicate, arrest five
27 minutes
-
Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest experience on May 9
28 minutes
-
UBIDS celebrates Prof. Bernard Akanbang’s Inaugural Lecture on development effectiveness
32 minutes
-
Akatsi South records gains in health, education, revenue mobilisation – MCE
37 minutes
-
NDPC Chair calls for harmony in national development planning
38 minutes
-
Be agents of change, not just title holders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges youth
40 minutes
-
Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges
42 minutes
-
Recent stability in exchange rate creating a healthy business environment – GUTA
42 minutes