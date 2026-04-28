“Current dumsor is very unbearable” – Oforikrom MP

Audio By Carbonatix
A Member of Parliament on the Energy Committee, Michael Kwasi Aidoo, has described the current intermittent power supply situation as “very unbearable,” warning that it is affecting businesses, education, and national productivity.
Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Tuesday, April 28, he said the ongoing power fluctuations are putting critical sectors under severe pressure, particularly as students prepare to sit for major national examinations.
“The dumsor now is very unbearable. It’s very, very unbearable. Lives are at stake, businesses are at stake, students are writing BECE next week,” he said.
He specifically raised concerns about Junior High School final-year students (JHS 3) who are scheduled to begin the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday, warning that unstable electricity supply could disrupt their preparation and performance.
“On Monday, JHS 3 students are writing BECE, and they cannot sit in dumsor to write,” he stressed.
Mr Aidoo argued that the timing of the power disruptions is particularly damaging, as schools, households, and businesses rely heavily on stable electricity during critical academic and economic periods.
His comments add to growing public concern over intermittent power supply in parts of the country, with calls increasing for urgent and lasting measures to stabilise the national grid and ensure reliable electricity delivery.
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