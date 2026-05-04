Bawumia hits at government over ‘dumsor’, says outages are hurting businesses

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, says growing concerns over “dumsor” are taking a heavy toll on businesses across the country.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Mid-West Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sunyani, Dr Bawumia said many Ghanaians had asked him to convey a clear message to the National Democratic Congress over the impact of the ongoing power outages.

According to him, businesses are being hit hard as repeated power outages continue to disrupt operations and deepen uncertainty.

Dr Bawumia also said young people are still waiting for the rollout of the proposed 24-hour economy.

He noted that expectations remain high, with many youth looking to the policy for jobs and broader economic opportunities.

He further indicated that farmers have also raised concerns about outstanding payments and urged the government to settle debts owed to them.

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