Education Minister sends goodwill message to 2026 BECE candidates

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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has extended his best wishes to candidates across the country ahead of the start of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
In a brief message, the Tamale South MP encouraged candidates to approach the exams with confidence and composure.
“As students across the country prepare to write the BECE tomorrow, I wish you all the very best. Stay calm, be confident, and give your best in every paper,” he said.
He also reminded candidates to maintain honesty and discipline throughout the examination period, urging them to trust in the preparation they have put in over the months.
“Remember to uphold the highest standards of academic honesty and integrity. Your hard work has brought you this far; trust in it. Good luck and success to you all,” he added.
This year’s BECE begins today, Monday, May 4 and runs until May 11.
The examination, organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), will see a total of 620,141 candidates from 20,395 schools participating nationwide.
This year’s exams come with heightened vigilance, as authorities step up efforts to curb malpractice, with WAEC urging candidates to strictly adhere to examination rules.
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