Gov’t approves payment plan for GES salary arrears spanning 2024 to 2025

The Government has approved the payment of outstanding salary arrears owed to eligible staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES), covering a period from August 2024 to November 2025.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, April 20, this follows formal communication between the government institutions.

Consequently, approval has been given by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) for the release of funds to settle the arrears.

The Service confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has given approval for the payment of accumulated salary arrears to qualified staff across the country.

The arrears cover a 16-month period and will be processed and disbursed by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

According to the directive, the arrears will be paid in five instalments, beginning in May 2026 and continuing through August 2026.

The breakdown is as follows:

May: 4 months’ arrears

4 months’ arrears June: 4 months’ arrears

4 months’ arrears July: 4 months’ arrears

4 months’ arrears August: 4 months’ arrears

A fifth instalment is expected to complete the payment cycle, though specific details were not outlined in the release.

Management of the Ghana Education Service has instructed all Regional Directors to promptly communicate the development to Heads of Schools to ensure that all eligible staff are duly informed.

The directive is aimed at ensuring transparency and timely dissemination of information to teachers and other affected personnel nationwide.

"You are kindly requested to promptly convey this information to all Heads of Schools, to ensure that all eligible staff are duly informed accordingly," the statement concluded.

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