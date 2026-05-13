Education | National

GES to release 2025 teacher promotion exam results

Source: Adomonline  
  13 May 2026 1:48pm
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that results for the 2025 Teacher Promotion Examination will be released today, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 3:00 pm.

According to a statement from management, teachers who took part in the examination will be able to access their results through a dedicated link on the official GES website at www.ges.gov.gh.

The Service explained that the portal will be the only approved platform for checking results.

GES encouraged all participating teachers to visit the website once the portal is activated to access their performance outcomes.

Management also extended its congratulations to all candidates who sat for the examination.

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