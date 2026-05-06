GES warns schools against unauthorised fee collection from students

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a strong warning to schools across Ghana against the unauthorised collection of fees from students, insisting that no institution has been permitted to charge any form of levy.
In a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6, the Service clarified that it has “not authorised or sanctioned any school to charge fees—under any name or in any form—from students or parents,” urging the public to disregard reports suggesting otherwise.
The directive comes amid growing concerns and circulating claims that some schools may be imposing additional charges, including alleged feeding fees.
GES described such claims as misleading and cautioned that any institution found engaging in such practices would be acting unlawfully.
“Any school found to be charging money under the guise of feeding fees, as alleged, is acting unlawfully and without the approval of Management,” the statement emphasised.
The Service reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to the Free Senior High School policy, a flagship education initiative designed to ensure access to secondary education for all eligible students without financial barriers.
According to GES, the policy remains firmly in place, with efforts ongoing not only to sustain it but also to enhance its effectiveness.
Authorities warned that any actions aimed at undermining the policy—whether through misinformation or the imposition of unauthorised fees—would be treated as contrary to the national interest.
Parents and students who encounter such demands have been encouraged to report them directly to the Ghana Education Service for prompt investigation and appropriate disciplinary action.
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