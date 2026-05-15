GES assures placement for all qualified 2026 BECE candidates

File photo: Students at an examination

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured all qualified candidates who sat for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that they will be placed into Senior High and Technical Schools across the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 14, GES said adequate preparations had been made to admit fresh students when schools reopen on September 18, 2026.

Management of GES congratulated all Junior High School graduates for completing the examination and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to secondary education for every qualified student.

According to the statement, all arrangements necessary for a smooth admission process have been completed nationwide.

The Service dismissed reports circulating in sections of the media claiming that about 72,000 students could miss out on placement this year.

GES described the reports as speculative and inaccurate, urging the public to disregard them because they do not reflect the true situation regarding placements.

GES further indicated that there is enough infrastructure and facilities available to accommodate all qualified students.

It also assured stakeholders that the ongoing efforts to phase out the double-track system would not negatively affect access to senior high and technical education.

Rather, the Service explained that the transition is intended to improve the quality of teaching and learning while maintaining full access for students.

GES reiterated its commitment to equitable, inclusive and quality education for every Ghanaian child and called on all stakeholders to support the national objective.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.