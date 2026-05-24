GES director raises alarm over 300 teacher deficits in the Asutifi North District

The Ghana Education Service (GES) Director for Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region, Naomi Asantewaa, has sounded the alarm over a severe teacher shortage in the district, putting the deficit at approximately 300 teachers — a gap she says is significantly hampering the quality of teaching and learning across schools in the area.

Asantewaa raised the concern at Kenyasi during a donation ceremony where the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, presented 50 computers to 10 basic schools, with a focus on schools in rural communities that have historically lacked access to digital learning tools.

Speaking to Adom News, the GES Director explained that while the MP’s computer donation is a commendable step towards deepening ICT education in the district — particularly in underserved rural schools — the gesture also underscores the pressing need for human resources. Without adequate teachers, she argued, the infrastructure investments risk falling short of their intended impact.

Asantewaa also used the occasion to call on corporate organisations and philanthropic individuals to contribute computers to schools in the district, noting that bridging the digital divide requires collective action beyond government efforts alone.

The Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, joined by the Presiding Member, Bawa Issaka, pledged that by the end of his tenure, schools across the Asutifi North District will be equipped with the computers needed to strengthen ICT education and prepare students for an increasingly digital future.

The donation marks a visible push by district leadership to modernise classroom learning, even as calls grow louder for the central government to address the structural issue of teacher deployment that continues to affect educational outcomes in the region.

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