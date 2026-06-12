Ashanti GNAT calls for calm over Nyinahin Catholic SHS teacher-student incident

The Ashanti Regional Branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the appropriate authorities to handle the alleged assault case involving a teacher and a student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS).

Mr. Elvis Prince Biney, The Ashanti Regional Chairman of GNAT, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkawie that the matter was currently being addressed by the Ghana Education Service (GES), GNAT, the school authorities, parents, traditional leaders and other key stakeholders to ensure a fair and appropriate resolution.

His appeal followed the withdrawal of the case against Mr. Eric Buernortey Akpaflo, the teacher involved in the incident, by the prosecution at the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Acheampong, withdrew the case, which was subsequently struck out by the court presided over by Mr. Robert Addo.

Mr. Biney said the decisions by both the Police and the court would facilitate ongoing efforts by stakeholders to resolve the matter amicably.

He therefore urged the public to exercise restraint and refrain from making premature judgments, engaging in negative commentary, or condemning any party involved, stressing that the full facts surrounding the incident were yet to be established.

According to him, the viral video circulating on social media might not accurately represent the circumstances surrounding the incident and should not be used as the sole basis for public judgment.

Mr. Biney disclosed that the parents of the student had approached the school authorities to explore an out-of-court settlement, adding that the involvement of all relevant stakeholders suggested that a mutually satisfactory resolution could be reached.

He commended the teachers who thronged the court in support of their colleague, as well as other groups and individuals who had advocated peace, understanding and reconciliation since the incident occurred.

Mr. Biney, however, condemned attacks on teachers by members of communities, particularly the youth, stressing that teachers required peace of mind, freedom and a conducive environment to perform their duties effectively.

He cited an alleged incident at Akomadan in the Offinso North District, where a teacher reportedly sustained an eye injury following an attack by a student, as an example of the growing challenges confronting teachers.

The Regional Chairman reaffirmed GNAT’s commitment to promoting professionalism, discipline, ethical conduct and high standards among teachers in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Akpaflo, a teacher and caretaker of the school’s hostel, was arrested by the Nyinahin Police following allegations that he assaulted an 18-year-old final-year female student.

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