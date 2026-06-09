Nyinahin Catholic SHS teacher arrested after alleged student assault in viral video

A teacher at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has been arrested following the circulation of a viral video showing him allegedly assaulting a female student on campus.

The arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The Nyinahin Catholic SHS teacher seen in the viral video fighting a female student has been arrested! The regional education directorate is investigating the matter. Full report to be submitted to HQ,” Mr Fenyi wrote.

The incident has generated widespread public concern after footage shared on social media appeared to show the teacher physically confronting the student as bystanders pleaded with him to stop.

In the video, the teacher is seen repeatedly striking the student before allegedly lifting and throwing her to the ground.

Witnesses can be heard urging him to remember that the student was a girl and to refrain from assaulting her. However, the teacher, who appeared visibly agitated, responded, “Is she aware she is a lady?”

The circumstances leading to the confrontation have not yet been disclosed by school authorities or the Ghana Education Service.

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According to GES, the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate has commenced investigations into the incident and is expected to submit a detailed report to the service's headquarters.

The arrest comes amid growing calls for accountability and stronger measures to safeguard students within educational institutions.

The outcome of the investigations is expected to determine any further disciplinary or legal action against the teacher.

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