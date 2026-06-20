Teacher, student both culpable under GES code in Bole SHS misconduct case – Clement Apaak

Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Apaak

The Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Apaak, has stated that both the teacher and student at the centre of the alleged sexual misconduct case at Bole Senior High School bear responsibility under the Ghana Education Service's code of conduct, although he stressed that teachers are held to a much higher professional standard.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, Dr Apaak addressed the controversy surrounding the case, which has led to the interdiction of a teacher following the circulation of a video allegedly depicting inappropriate conduct involving a student of the school.

According to the Deputy Minister, the GES code clearly outlines the professional obligations of teachers and prohibits any conduct that suggests romantic or sexual interest in students.

He explained that educators are expected to act in a manner similar to parents, with a duty to protect the welfare and development of students entrusted to their care.

“Within the context of our code, they are both culpable. They are culpable in this sense. The teacher has the responsibility to act professionally and, by the code of conduct, is prohibited from having any knowledge or exhibiting conduct that suggests amorous intent, as the role is to teach and to act in a way analogous to a parent,” Dr Apaak said.

He added that teachers have a responsibility to safeguard students from situations that could cause harm.

“So it is assumed to be your responsibility as a parent to treat them as you will treat your kids. You are expected to protect them and to ensure that they are not put in situations that will endanger them physically, emotionally and spiritually,” he stated, stressing the need for strict adherence to professional ethics within the education sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.