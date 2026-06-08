GES releases Academic Intervention Fund for schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of an Academic Intervention Fund to schools across the country, accompanied by detailed guidelines to ensure the fair and transparent distribution of the funds among teaching, non-teaching and management staff.

In a directive issued to educational institutions on Monday, June 8, GES management disclosed that the intervention funds would soon be transferred to beneficiary schools, with the amount allocated to each institution determined separately.

The Service has instructed school authorities to adhere strictly to prescribed distribution ratios aimed at promoting equity and recognising the contributions of various categories of staff within the education sector.

According to the guidelines, the funds are to be shared among management, teaching and non-teaching staff based on specific percentages that vary depending on whether a school is a day institution or a boarding school.

For day schools, management staff are to receive five per cent of the allocated funds, while teaching staff will receive 75 per cent and non-teaching staff 20 per cent.

In boarding schools, management personnel will similarly receive five per cent, but teaching staff will receive 70 per cent, with the remaining 25 per cent allocated to non-teaching staff.

The allocation structure reflects the additional responsibilities performed by non-teaching personnel in boarding institutions, where support services play a critical role in the daily operation of schools.

GES clarified that, for the purposes of the distribution exercise, management staff include heads of schools, assistant heads, senior housemasters or housemistresses, and accountants.

The clarification is intended to eliminate ambiguity and ensure consistency in the implementation of the directive across all beneficiary institutions.

One of the key provisions of the directive is the requirement for special attention to be given to kitchen staff during the distribution process.

While the Service did not specify the exact form such consideration should take, the provision acknowledges the important role played by kitchen personnel, particularly in boarding schools where they contribute directly to student welfare and daily operations.

To prevent potential abuses and ensure equitable distribution, GES has directed that no employee should benefit under more than one category.

The Service emphasised that staff members must be allocated funds under a single classification only, regardless of whether they perform multiple functions within the institution.

In situations where the prescribed distribution formula may result in perceived inequities, school authorities have been instructed to consult the Acting Chief Accountant at the GES Headquarters for guidance.

The directive specifically states that schools should seek clarification whenever the approved ratios appear to compromise fairness among staff members.

As part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability, GES has instructed every Cost Centre Manager to establish a committee to oversee the distribution process.

The committee will be responsible for determining how the allocated amount is shared among eligible staff members and documenting the exact sums assigned to each individual.

Schools are further required to submit their proposed distribution schedules through the appropriate administrative channels to the Director-General of GES before the funds are transferred.

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