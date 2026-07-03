GNACOPS says GES graduation celebration directive does not expressly apply to private schools

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has clarified that the recent Ghana Education Service (GES) directives suspending graduation ceremonies and prohibiting flamboyant post-examination celebrations in pre-tertiary schools do not expressly apply to privately owned schools.

In a statement issued on July 3, GNACOPS said it had received numerous enquiries from proprietors, school leaders, parents and other stakeholders within the private education sector following the GES directive and a subsequent communication from the Greater Accra Regional Education Directorate ordering schools under its jurisdiction to suspend all planned graduation ceremonies.

The Council said its review of the directives, the legal framework governing pre-tertiary education and principles of administrative law indicated that the directives were principally addressed to institutions operating under the direct administrative management and supervisory authority of the GES.

“Having regard to the present wording of the administrative directives and the applicable principles governing public administration, GNACOPS is of the considered view that privately owned pre-tertiary educational institutions are not expressly brought within the scope of the directives issued by the Ghana Education Service concerning the suspension of graduation ceremonies,” the statement said.

GNACOPS stressed that its position should not be interpreted as opposition to the government’s policy direction, stating that it fully supports efforts by the Ministry of Education to preserve discipline, modesty, responsible conduct and the moral values underpinning Ghana’s educational system.

It said the objective of discouraging excessive displays of wealth, unhealthy social competition and practices that undermine the dignity of education was a legitimate public policy goal that deserved the support of all responsible educational institutions.

According to the Council, administrative directives derive their authority from the statutory powers of the issuing authority and generally regulate institutions, officers and agencies that fall under that authority.

It argued that the directives issued so far do not expressly extend to privately owned pre-tertiary institutions or prohibit them from organising graduation or transition ceremonies in line with applicable regulatory standards.

GNACOPS maintained that private schools remain an important partner in Ghana’s pre-tertiary education system and that graduation and transition ceremonies within the sector have traditionally served broader educational purposes beyond academic recognition.

It said such ceremonies celebrate character formation, leadership, discipline, creativity, innovation, community service and the progression of learners to the next stage of their education, while also strengthening collaboration between schools and parents.

The Council, however, advised private schools to exercise the highest standards of institutional responsibility in organising such events.

It said graduation or transition ceremonies should be guided by child protection principles, learner welfare, parental engagement, modesty, dignity, inclusiveness, academic integrity, effective supervision and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

GNACOPS also cautioned against extravagance, excessive displays of wealth, commercial exploitation, partisan political activity and any conduct likely to diminish the dignity of education.

“Graduation ceremonies must remain educational events that celebrate achievement rather than occasions for social competition or material exhibition,” it stated.

The Council further reaffirmed its readiness to work with the GES, the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), the National Teaching Council (NTC) and other stakeholders to support the development of coherent national policies that preserve discipline while recognising the diversity of Ghana’s education system.

It said collaborative governance, mutual consultation and regulatory clarity were essential to promoting educational excellence, institutional accountability and the best interests of learners.

GNACOPS concluded that private schools may continue to organise graduation and transition ceremonies in accordance with their institutional policies and educational traditions, provided such events are conducted responsibly, modestly and in full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

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