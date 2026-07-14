GES closes Yendi schools temporarily to mourn Yaa-Naa Abukari II

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the temporary closure of all public and private schools in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region to allow students and staff to participate in mourning activities for the late overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II.
The directive, contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, took effect from midday on Monday, July 13, and will remain in force until Thursday, July 16.
Academic activities are expected to resume on Friday, July 17.
The GES said the decision followed consultations with the Northern Regional Director of Education, the Director-General of the Service, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive and the Gbewaa Palace.
According to the Service, the temporary closure is to honour the late Dagbon overlord and to allow the school community to observe the funeral rites while respecting the cultural traditions of the people of Dagbon.
The GES has urged students, teachers and other staff within the municipality to observe the mourning period and expressed appreciation to parents, school authorities and stakeholders for their cooperation.
The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Muniru Sogri, earlier confirmed the closure, explaining that the decision was approved by the government to enable residents, including members of the school community, to take part in activities marking the passing of the Dagbon King.
“Following the demise of the King of Dagbon, the overlord, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, a decision was taken to mourn the death of the King. Public schools and also private schools have to close down,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Dagbon Traditional Council has announced that the third-day Islamic prayers for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II will be held at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Thursday, July 16, at 10:00 a.m.
The Council has invited the public to join the prayers and offer supplications for the repose of the soul of the late Dagbon overlord.
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