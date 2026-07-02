GES debunks viral claim that floodwaters destroyed WASSCE papers

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed as false a viral social media statement claiming that floodwaters swept away West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers and that affected candidates would be required to rewrite the examinations.
The purported statement, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, alleged that heavy rains on June 29 caused examination papers to be washed away, rendering some of them unavailable for the ongoing examinations.
It further claimed that GES was considering rewriting the affected papers and would communicate a revised examination timetable and further details in due course.
However, GES has described the circulating statement as fake and urged the public to disregard it.
The Service also called on the public to verify information before sharing it, urging students, parents and other stakeholders to rely only on official GES communication channels for updates .
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