MGL COO Ken Ansah to be honoured by GJA for outstanding contribution to media development

Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah, is among a distinguished list of media leaders and national figures set to be honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for their contributions to media development, press freedom and democratic governance.

The recognition will take place at a special awards ceremony on Saturday, June 6, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra as part of activities marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day celebrations.

Mr Ansah will be honoured for his leadership and significant contribution to the growth and development of Ghana’s media industry.

He joins a select group of media executives receiving awards under the media development, education, governance and capacity-building category. Others include Beatrice Agyeman, Group CEO of Media General; Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; Prof. Omane Antwi, former Board Chairman of Graphic Communications Group Limited; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former Minister of Information; and Fada Dickson Narh, Managing Director of Despite Media Group.

The event will be held under the theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security.”

According to the GJA, the awards seek to recognise individuals, institutions and organisations whose work has significantly advanced press freedom, media professionalism, democratic governance and national development.

The ceremony is expected to attract about 300 guests, including ministers of state, members of parliament, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, media executives, development partners and veteran journalists.

President John Mahama will be represented by Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister, Sam Nartey George, who will serve as Special Guest of Honour. Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin are also expected to attend.

The Association will honour several personalities for their contributions to press freedom, including diplomat Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Atta, lawyer and journalist Samson Lardy Anyenini, and the late Justice Kwame Afreh, who will receive a posthumous award.

Veteran journalist Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow, former Ghana Ambassador to Germany Gina Blay, sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Badu, Dr Gamel Nasser Adam and Prof. Kofi Agyekum will also be recognised under the Dedication and Valour Award category.

Posthumous honours will be conferred on the late Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Universe and the late Nana Kwame Korang for their service to journalism.

The GJA will additionally recognise institutions that have supported journalism and media development, including Graphic Communications Group Limited, The Catholic Standard, the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana News Agency and Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Hüseyin Güngör, will receive a Special Recognition Award for his support and partnership with the media fraternity and the GJA.

The evening is expected to feature cultural performances, reflections on the future of journalism and celebrations of media professionals whose work has helped strengthen democracy and national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.