MP sues Musk’s xAI after deepfake bikini picture

A Suffolk MP said she had launched legal action against Elon Musk's xAI over the design of its Grok chatbot tool, after she claimed it was used to create fake images of her in a bikini.

Jess Asato, the Labour MP for Lowestoft, previously said she felt violated after an image of her was manipulated using artificial intelligence.

She said a legal case was filed at the High Court on Wednesday. The MP is seeking damages but also wants to set a precedent that would hold companies liable for the design of AI systems.

xAI has been contacted for comment.

It comes after a backlash earlier this year over how Grok was being used to create false sexualised images.

Asato was targeted in January after speaking up, she said, and spoke in the Commons at the time about how Grok had been used to create fake images of her.

Amid the backlash, xAI said users would no longer be able to use the tool to generate sexualised images of real people.

It has since become illegal to create or request a non-consensual deepfake image of an adult in the UK.

Asato said her claim was about seeking redress for "the harms that were created while Grok was creating harms".

Jess Asato said she was "pursuing accountability" for the design choices made by Grok's creators

"If you think about any other products, like a car, for example, that might have been manufactured with a fault, it doesn't matter if, you know, the cars get recalled and the faults are fixed and no more harm is done," said Asato.

"It matters that the car was produced with the fault in the first place, and that's the problem with Grok, is that it was created without the safeguards and without the guardrails to prevent this from happening in the first place.

"I guess that's the centre of my case, is to say that it doesn't matter how quickly things were then repaired. Once the damage is done, the damage is done."

The claim filed at the High Court is being brought under the Data Protection Act and for tortious misuse of private information.

The company xAI is one of those owned by Elon Musk

Ravi Naik of law firm AWO, which is representing Asato, said: "Where there is a wrong, the law must provide a remedy, and that is as true of artificial intelligence as of anything else.

"No-one should be subjected to abuse like this, and no-one should have to instruct a lawyer to get images like these taken down.

"This content existed because of design choices made by engineers at xAI.

"This is one of the first claims to test liability for the design of an AI system, and we aim to make it clear that safety cannot be an afterthought."

Previously, social media site X, also owned by Musk, said action would be taken against illegal content on its platform.

Musk also said: "Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content."

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