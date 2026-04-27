Education | National

WAEC adjusts exam timings to curb examination leakages

Source: adomonline.com  
  27 April 2026 10:48am
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The Head of Public Affairs of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Kapi, has disclosed that adjustments have been made to examination questions and schedules to address cross-border leakages.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV, he explained that although Ghana and Nigeria previously wrote the same examination questions at the same time, changes have now been introduced.

According to him, the adjustments were necessary due to incidents of “apor” (exam leakages) across borders.

“We’ve made adjustments to the questions and timing. Starting earlier helps prevent cross-border leakages,” he said.

He noted that differences have been introduced in both the questions and the timing of the exams to reduce the risk of leakages.

He further explained that because Nigeria is an hour ahead of Ghana, the timing has been revised. Instead of the usual 9:00 am start time, exams now begin at 8:30 am in Ghana, with corresponding adjustments in Nigeria.

He said these measures are aimed at ensuring fairness and maintaining the integrity of the examination process across the region.

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