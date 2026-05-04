620,000 candidates begin BECE as WAEC tightens anti-cheating measures

Audio By Carbonatix
Some 620,000 candidates across the country are set to begin the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday, May 4, as authorities tighten measures to curb malpractice.
The nationwide examination, conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), will run until May 11, with 620,141 candidates from 20,395 schools expected to participate.
The council says it is taking a firm stance against examination malpractice and has warned candidates to comply strictly with the rules throughout the examination period.
“Candidates found engaging in any form of malpractice will face severe sanctions,” an official said, stressing that possession of prohibited materials, including mobile phones, will not be tolerated.
WAEC also cautioned candidates against misconduct toward supervisors and invigilators, noting that assault or disruption could lead to serious consequences.
Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Ernest Kofi Davis, said officials implicated in past malpractice cases will not take part in this year’s examinations.
“All supervisors and invigilators under investigation for their alleged involvement in last year’s BECE have been barred from participating,” he said.
The tougher measures come as authorities seek to protect the credibility of the BECE, one of Ghana’s most important national examinations and the main pathway for placement into senior high schools.
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