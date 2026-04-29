“We can’t study” — Students decry power cuts ahead of major exams

Final-year students across Ghana preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have expressed growing frustration over persistent power outages, saying the situation is severely disrupting their revision and affecting their confidence ahead of the exams.

Candidates due to sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4, say the erratic electricity supply, popularly known as dumsor, is undermining their ability to study effectively at home.

Many students say the hours typically reserved for evening revision are now lost to darkness, forcing them to either reduce study time or seek alternative arrangements that are often inconvenient and costly.

In an interview with JoyNews, some students shared their frustrations, explaining how the power outages have made learning difficult.

“We don’t have light to study; when the light goes off, we barely see the letters in our books, which makes learning difficult,” one student lamented.

Another student noted that many learners now spend extended hours in school due to the unreliable power supply at home.

"We spend a lot of time in school due to the power outages because we can't study when we get home," the student said.

The challenge is also affecting Senior High School students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), particularly those who have already begun practical examinations in science, technical and creative arts subjects. Several students report remaining longer in school to compensate for lost study hours at home.

“Sometimes the power comes when we are asleep, and by the time we wake up, it’s gone. It’s frustrating because this is the time we should be revising seriously,” another student explained.

Parents have also expressed concern about the impact of the outages on their children’s academic preparation. Many say students are unable to complete assignments or revise adequately after sunset due to the unpredictable power supply.

“It’s a big problem. The children come home ready to learn, but there’s no light. Sometimes they just give up because there’s no other option," one concerned parent said.

Some families have resorted to purchasing generators or rechargeable lamps to support their children’s studies, but the cost of such alternatives remains a challenge for many households, raising concerns about inequality in exam preparation.

“We are pleading with the government to do something. This is affecting our children’s future,” another parent appealed.

The issue has also drawn attention from policymakers. Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Kwabena Awuku, said he has received numerous complaints from students in his constituency regarding the impact of the outages on their studies.

“They keep telling me, ‘Honourable, we don’t have light to study,’” he said. “The power comes at odd hours—sometimes at dawn—and goes off again before they can make use of it. It’s deeply frustrating, and I’m worried for them.”

Mr Awuku emphasised the significance of the examinations, describing the BECE as a critical opportunity for many students, and called for urgent action to stabilise the power supply or provide a clear outage timetable to help students plan their study schedules.

“These children may only have one shot at this exam. We need immediate action—either a stable power supply or a clear timetable to help them plan,” he added.

With examination schedules already fixed, many students fear they may be forced to compete under difficult and unequal conditions as they prepare for one of the most important milestones in their academic journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.