Over 25,000 candidates sit for WASSCE in Northern Region

More than 25,000 candidates in Ghana’s Northern Region have begun sitting the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which started on 7 April and runs until 15 June.

The Northern Regional Education Directorate said 25,902 candidates from 30 public senior high schools are taking part. Of those, 11,307 are male and 14,595 are female.

The exams are being held at 31 centres across the region. The directorate said 31 supervisors, 101 assistant supervisors and 1,223 invigilators have been deployed to oversee the process.

Northern Regional Director of Education Alidu Jr in a statement said preparations had been completed and urged students to approach the exams with confidence, discipline and integrity.

“This examination marks an important stage in your academic journey,” the director said. “We urge all candidates to rely on their preparation, remain focused, and uphold honesty throughout the examination period.”

He also warned the students against examination malpractice, locally known as apor. The Director Education said cheating undermines educational standards and could lead to cancelled results, sanctions and legal action.

He said measures have been put in place with WAEC, security agencies, school authorities, exam officers and the media to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.

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