Tema West MCE tours WASSCE centres, urges candidates to avoid malpractice

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ludwig Teye Totimeh, has toured selected examination centres in the municipality to monitor the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and encourage candidates to uphold integrity throughout the exercise.

The monitoring visit, which forms part of the municipality’s annual support for final-year students, took Mr Totimeh and his delegation to the examination centres at the Lashibi Community Day Senior High School and Corpus Christi Senior High School.

The MCE said the exercise aimed to assess the conduct of the examinations while offering words of encouragement to candidates writing their Social Studies paper.

Addressing students at the centres, Mr Totimeh urged them to remain calm and confident, stressing the importance of relying on the knowledge and skills they had acquired over the years rather than resorting to examination malpractice.

“You have prepared for this moment. Approach the examination with confidence and trust in the lessons taught by your teachers,” he advised.

He reminded the candidates that their performance would reflect the sacrifices and investments made by their parents and guardians toward their education, urging them to make those efforts count through hard work and honesty.

Mr Totimeh also challenged the students to strive for academic excellence and contribute to enhancing the reputation of their respective schools through outstanding results.

The MCE commended invigilators and examination officials for ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations and adhering to the regulations governing the WASSCE.

According to him, reports received from the centres indicated that there had been no recorded cases of examination malpractice or absenteeism during the paper.

He expressed optimism about the candidates’ prospects and wished them success in their remaining papers, including Core Mathematics.

Mr Totimeh further encouraged the students to remain focused and disciplined, expressing the hope that they would emerge from the examinations as responsible future leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

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