Economy

We are fully committed to protecting current gains – BoG Governor

Source: Joy Business  
  2 June 2026 3:43pm
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 TheBank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has given the assurance that his outfit is committed to sustaining current monetary gains as well as safeguarding the banking sector resilience.

According to him, this is very critical in these times to help reinforce trust in the financial system, as well as assure the country’s development partners and investors that the government is committed to fiscal discipline.

Dr. Asiama disclosed this at a High-Level Ghana International Bank Breakfast Meeting in London.

The Governor also gave the assurance that the Central Bank is working hard to foster an “environment for financial innovation and cross-border intermediation”.

He also highlighted the trade finance gap across Africa, which is estimated at US$80 billion every year, which he stated must be closed.  

In addressing this gap, Dr. Asiama believes this will not be about just a technical exercise, but institutions such as the Ghana International Bank are “uniquely positioned to respond to this challenge”.

The Governor also went ahead to state that “policy alone is not sufficient, that is why this must be complemented by strong institutions that are well-governed, well-capitalised, and outward-looking, and Ghana International Bank exemplifies this model”.

He also stated that “Ghana-UK partnership also provides a powerful tool to advance this agenda

 “Trade Banks have a central role to play in the transformation agenda, as banks like the Ghana International Bank can help unlock exports, mobilise capital and deliver what can be described as shared prosperity”, he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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